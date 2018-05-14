Venture Beat reports: “Blizzard Entertainment announced plans today to celebrate Overwatch‘s second anniversary, which starts May 22 and ends June 1. The event will add 50 new cosmetic items available in the team-based shooter’s loot boxes, a new deathmatch map, and a free weekend on May 25 to May 28. So if you haven’t played Overwatch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC yet, that’ll be your chance.”

