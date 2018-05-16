The Verge reports: “Hulu is launching a refresh of its mobile app over the next week. The update will give subscribers finer control over the way the streaming service presents recommendations and suggested shows. Users will be able to tell Hulu to stop suggesting content they have zero interest in watching. If you want to go a step further, now you’ll be able to remove items from your viewing history, too.”
Hulu is giving users much better control over recommendations and watch history