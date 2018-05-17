The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Far Cry 5 scored Ubisoft its second-highest grossing launch of all time, the company said in its annual sales report Thursday. The open world first-person shooter earned $310 million during its release week, making it the fastest selling title in the franchise as it more than doubled Far Cry 4‘s launch in 2014. 2016’s Tom Clancy’s The Division remains Ubisoft’s biggest launch in history.”

