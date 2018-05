The Verge reports: “Google is reportedly working on a standalone augmented reality headset that will use new Qualcomm chips. It will be built by Taiwanese computer maker Quanta. The project is still in its early stages, according to documents obtained by WinFuture. The AR headset is supposed to be similar to Microsoft’s HoloLens, a headset that came out in 2016 and is aimed at design, training, and industrial use.”

Read more