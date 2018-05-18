Variety reports: “Jay-Z’s Tidal streaming platform has announced that it has enlisted an “independent, third party cyber-security firm” to investigate a possible data breach, according to Music Business Worldwide. Jay-Z’s Tidal streaming platform has announced that it has enlisted an ‘independent, third party cyber-security firm’ to investigate a possible data breach, according to Music Business Worldwide.”
Home Featured Top Slider Tidal Investigating ‘Potential Data Breach’ After Reports of Inflated Subscriber and Streaming...