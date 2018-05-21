Hypebot reports: “Sony, Apple, Amazon, Spotify, Google, Microsoft, Orchard, Deezer, Shazam, MediaNet, CD Universe and Saavn are being sued for copyright infringement by a South African musician. A new lawsuit alleges that major digital music distributors and streaming services allegedly sold or streamed tracks from South African gospel singer Seugne Botha aka Ms. Botha without a license or remuneration.”

