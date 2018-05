Hypebot reports: “Next-generation record label and music distributor Amuse has raised a $15.5 million Series A round co-led by Lakestar and Raine.The company was founded in Stockholm by execs from Spotify, Universal Music and Warner Music. Using Amuse, artists can distribute their music for free to major services including Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, etc. and keep 100% of the royalties.”

Read more