Deadline Hollywood reports: “Epix, the premium network launched as a multi-studio effort in 2009 and now fully owned by MGM, has forged a landmark carriage deal with Comcast to expand its reach to 70 million homes and 18 of the top 20 U.S. markets. Starting June 13, Comcast’s Xfinity platforms will offer live and on-demand programming from Epix, including original series and more than 2,000 feature films.”

