The Verge reports: “At long last, Instagram is adding the option to mute people from appearing in your feed. With an update rolling out “over the coming weeks,” you’ll be able to choose to remove someone’s posts, or both their posts and their stories, from appearing on Instagram’s main screen. You’ll still be able to view a muted person’s profile; you can unmute them any time you want; and the person won’t be told that they’ve been muted.”

