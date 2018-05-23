Venture Beat reports: “Lionsgate has teamed up with Russian independent developer and publisher Apps Ministry to release Deploy & Destroy, a new real‐time multiplayer first‐person shooter on iOS and Android. The game shows that one of Hollywood’s big companies continues to invest in mobile games, which amount to about half of the $137.9 billion global revenues in the game industry, according to market researcher Newzoo.”
Home Featured Top Slider Lionsgate debuts Deploy & Destroy multiplayer mobile game