The Hollywood Reporter reports: “League of Legends, Riot Games’ online battle arena game, is currently holding its Mid-Season Invitational finals in Paris for its esports league, with more than 6.9 million hours of the coverage watched across streaming platforms in the past week. The League Championship Series (LCS) was launched in 2013 and has grown to a regular season viewership that averages 90 million hours-watched live weekly.”

