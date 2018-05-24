Tech Crunch reports: “Microsoft is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its game streaming service and Twitch competitor, Mixer, with a host of new features, including a refresh of the user experience and the launch of an expanded developer toolkit called MixPlay. The new streamer tools will roll out along with the revamped version of Mixer.com across desktop and mobile web, and will initially be available to Mixer Pro subscribers.”
Home Featured Top Slider Microsoft’s Twitch rival Mixer gets a revamp, including new developer tools for...