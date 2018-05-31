Hypebot reports: “Ticketfly and the sites of many of the major venues and promoters it services are offline as the ticketing company struggles with a major ‘cyber incident.’ The site, which is owned by Eventbrite, went dark just after 6AM ET Thursday with the tweet: ‘To protect our clients and fans, and to secure the website and related data, we have temporarily taken all Ticketfly systems offline’.”

Read more