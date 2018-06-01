Venture Beat reports: “As Amazon and Netflix turn to the land of Bollywood in search of new users, they continue to face stiff competition from local giant Hotstar. The service, owned by media conglomerate Star India, offers a wide-range of sporting events in its catalog and boasted a 69.7 percent share of the local on-demand video streaming services market at the end of Q1 2018, according to market research firm Jana.”

