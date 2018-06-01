Variety reports: “Spotify has swiftly reversed course on its recently introduced policy around ‘hate content and conduct,” announcing Friday that it was dropping the plan. ‘[W]hile we believe our intentions were good, the language was too vague, we created confusion and concern, and didn’t spend enough time getting input from our own team and key partners before sharing new guidelines,’ the company said in a statement.”
Spotify Drops 'Hate Content and Conduct' Policy After Controversy