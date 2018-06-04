Variety reports: “‘Destiny’ developer Bungie is assuring fans that their new partnership with NetEase won’t be taking their attention away from developing their core franchise, although the new investment confirms they will be creating new franchises with the company. According to GamesIndustry.biz, the Chinese online gaming company invested over $100 million USD into the Washington-based studio.”
Bungie Receives $100 Million Investment From Chinese Gaming Company NetEase For New...