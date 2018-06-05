The Verge reports: “Last week, Facebook joined Amazon in adopting a version of the ‘Rooney Rule,’ which intends to promote diversity in hiring. Amazon says the Rooney Rule just formalizes a policy that’s already in place to interview at least one woman and person of color for future board of director positions. Facebook tells The Verge that it will apply the rule company-wide. In the NFL, the policy requires companies to interview candidates of color for executive positions or else risk fines from the league.”

