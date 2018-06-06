The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Spotify has offered advances to a number of managers and indie acts in exchange for licensing their music directly to the streaming service, sources tell Billboard. Under the terms of some of the deals, management firms can receive several hundred thousand dollars as an advance fee for agreeing to license a certain number of tracks by their independent acts directly to Spotify.”
Home Featured Top Slider Spotify Offers Managers, Artists Advances to License Music Directly to Its Streaming...