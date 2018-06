Variety reports: “Virtual reality is coming to a mall near you: The Virtual Reality Company (VRC) is bringing a new ‘Jurassic World’-themed VR ride to over 100 Dave and Buster’s locations across the U.S. and Canada next week. The cooperation between the chain, VRC, Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and Universal Studios is the biggest location-based VR deal involving a major movie studio property to date.”

