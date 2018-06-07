Billboard reports: “Chinese phone maker Huawei said Wednesday it has never collected or stored Facebook user data, after the social media giant acknowledged it shared such data with Huawei and other manufacturers. Huawei, a company flagged by U.S. intelligence officials as a national security threat, was the latest device maker at the center of a fresh wave of allegations over Facebook’s handling of private data.”
Home Featured Top Slider China’s Huawei Denies It Collected or Stored Facebook User Data