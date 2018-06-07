The Hollywood Reporter reports: “The true nature the project (is it a new Smash Bros. title? a remaster? a port of other popular titles?) will be revealed soon, but one bit of valuable information is already known: Nintendo will hold an invitational tournament on June 12 that will not only bring together some of the best Smash Bros. players in the world, but also show off new content from the franchise.”
Nintendo's 'Super Smash Bros.' Tournament Offers Hints About New Title