Venture Beat reports: “Supercell’s indie studio investment spree continues today with a $5 million bet on mobile game studio Redemption Games. The Carlsbad, California-based studio deal represents Helsinki-based Supercell’s first investment in a U.S. operation. Supercell is flush with cash from billions of dollars in revenues from its mobile games such as Clash of Clans, as well as its acquisition by China’s Tencent.”

