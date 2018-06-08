The Hollywood Reporter reports: “J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot banner has expanded into the gaming space. Company president and COO Brian Weinstein announced Thursday that the entertainment production company has entered a strategic relationship with Tencent, the Chinese media giant, to form Bad Robot Games. The partnership will exclusively develop games by Abrams and Bad Robot, with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment joining the gaming arm as a minority investor.”
J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Launches Video Game Division