The Verge reports: “Ahead of its big E3 2018 showcase this Sunday, Microsoft has confirmed a report from Kotaku that Crackdown 3 has been delayed to February of next year. The game, the third in the open-world crime-fighting franchise, has been stuck in a troubled development cycle for years, with rumors swirling of late that it may have been on track to be canceled or that it might linger in development hell for years to come.”

