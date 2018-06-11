Venture Beat reports: “Following Apple’s widely publicized mid-March removal of the Mac app Calendar 2 for running a cryptocurrency mining tool in the background, the App Store’s Review Guidelines have been updated to explicitly ban on-device mining — across any type of app, and all of Apple’s platforms. Titled Cryptocurrencies, new section 3.1.5 (b) provides five clear rules for what will and won’t be allowed in macOS, iOS, tvOS, and watchOS apps going forward.”

