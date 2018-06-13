Variety reports: “Los Angeles-based cinematic virtual reality (VR) startup Within launched a new website Wednesday that makes it possible to experience VR on any device — be it a full-fledged headset, a Cardboard viewer, or even a mobile phone or PC desktop. Within’s new site makes use of an emerging technology called WebVR that plays VR experiences directly in supported browsers, without the need to download any additional software.”
