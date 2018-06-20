The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Cinema giant AMC Theatres is launching a discounted movie ticket program, AMC Stubs A-List, where members can see up to three regular movies a week for $19.95 a month and receive discounts on concessions and other benefits. The new tier to its AMC Stubs rewards program answers a rival loyalty club at Cinemark Entertainment, Cinemark Movie Club, and controversial theater subscription service MoviePass.”

