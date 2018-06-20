Billboard reports: “User generated services like YouTube will be required to obtain licenses and pay rights holders for hosting music and film content under controversial copyright reforms provisionally approved by the European Parliament. Music industry bodies IMPALA, CISAC, PRS For Music and IFPI have all welcomed the changes, but opponents have called it a ‘dark day for the open web’ and said the new laws will restrict freedoms online.”
