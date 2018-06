Gameindustry.biz reports: “Just 90 days after arriving on iOS, Fortnite generated $100 million in revenue, earning 335 per cent more than its closest battle royale rival on the platform, Knives Out. Hitting $25 million revenue in its first month, and $50 million after 45 days, user spend has shown no signs of slowing down since the game went live on iOS in March.”

Read more