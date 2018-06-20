Variety reports: “Withstanding the pull of a falling market, Netflix’s stock surged to a new historic closing high of $404.98 Tuesday after multiple analysts had raised their price targets for the company. The company’s closing stock price roughly doubled since the beginning of the year. Shares of the company had begun the day at $389.50, and surged past the $400 mark later in the morning.”
