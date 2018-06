Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Epic Games has taken legal action against a former Fortnite tester over leaked information about recent events in the world-conquering Battle Royale game. The dispute centres around spoilers for the fourth season of in-game events in Fortnite Battle Royale. Epic alleges that Hannah provided these secrets and others to an unnamed third party, who then published them to a Subreddit forum.”

Read more