The Verge reports: “Last October, EA shuttered Dead Space studio Visceral, but it kept one project alive: a new, story-driven Star Wars adventure helmed by Uncharted creator Amy Hennig. Development was to continue at EA Vancouver — but it looks like that might no longer be the case. Speaking to Eurogamer, Hennig revealed that she left EA in January, and is currently in the process of forming her own studio.”

