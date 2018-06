Deadline Hollywood reports: “UTA is continuing its expansion, entering the realm of esports through the acquisition of sister companies Press X and Everyday Influencers. Press X is an esports talent and marketing agency, while Everyday Influencers is a management company representing streamers. With the acquisitions, UTA will launch an esports group which will include more than 90 esports athletes and streamers.”

