Billboard reports: “Verizon is shutting down its go90 video app less than three years after its launch. The telecom giant will end support of the free, ad-supported app on July 30. ‘Following the creation of Oath, go90 will be discontinued,’ a Verizon spokesperson confirmed Thursday in a statement. Verizon launched go90 in the fall of 2015 with a star-studded party featuring a performance by Kanye West.”

Read more