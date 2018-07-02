Deadline Hollywood reports: “In an effort to keep subscription ticketing service MoviePass afloat, parent company Helios & Matheson Analytics said it may raise up to $1.2 billion through a combination of stock and debt offerings. According to an SEC filing, the company said it would use the proceeds “for general corporate purposes of Helios and its subsidiaries and/or to support MoviePass and MoviePass Ventures operations.”
Hail Mary MoviePass: Ticketing Service Parent Files Plan To Raise $1.2B