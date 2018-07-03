Variety reports: “Facebook shares dropped as much as 2.3% in early trading Tuesday, following a report that multiple U.S. federal agencies are investigating the social giant’s improper sharing of user data with now-defunct political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. In addition to the Justice Department, the FBI, the SEC and the Federal Trade Commission are also looking into Facebook’s role in the Cambridge Analytica matter.”
Home Featured Top Slider Facebook Stock Drops on Report of Wider U.S. Probe of Cambridge Analytica...