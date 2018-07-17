The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Fox Broadcasting and Muhammad Ali Enterprises will be trading punches no longer as a $30 million lawsuit over the boxer’s image in a Super Bowl promo has been settled. The entity that asserts ownership of the legendary boxer’s likeness filed suit in October 2017, contending that a three-minute video before the Super Bowl that year violated publicity rights and represented a false endorsement.”
Home advertising Fox Settles Lawsuit for Using Muhammad Ali to Hype Super Bowl