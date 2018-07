Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Seismic Games has been acquired by Pokémon Go developer Niantic, making it the fourth addition company’s roster in under a year. Founded in 2011 by industry veterans from EA, Pandemic, and Activision, mobile and VR developer Seismic has worked on licensed properties such as mobile game Marvel Strikeforce, and VR experience Blade Runner: Revelations.”

