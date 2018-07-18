The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Viacom is leading a $15 million investment round in kids media startup pocket.watch, the companies disclosed Wednesday. The two companies have already teamed up to develop sketch comedy show Skoogle, created by and starring Kenan Thompson, for Nickelodeon. Viacom’s Paramount Players has also purchased feature film The Unboxing Movie from pocket.watch. Further collaborations are expected.”
Viacom Leads $15M Investment in Kids Media Brand Pocket.watch