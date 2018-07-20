Variety reports: “Microsoft finished Q4 2018 with over $30 billion USD in revenue, a 17% increase, in part due to cloud services and gaming growth, according to the company’s earnings release on Thursday. The financial statement notes that intelligent cloud revenue was $9.6 billion for the quarter, an increase of 23%, driven by Azure growth of 89%. Gaming was also a segment which experienced growth throughout the quarter.”
Microsoft Reports Impressive Q4 Earnings, Cloud and Gaming Sectors Strong