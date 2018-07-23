Variety reports: “The possibility of video gaming as an Olympic sport was one of the topics explored in the Esports Forum held Friday in Switzerland. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) brought together 150 representatives from the esports and gaming industries to meet at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, including pro players/teams, game publishers, and media professionals, among others.”
Home Featured Top Slider Esports Could Be in the Olympics by 2024