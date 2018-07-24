The Verge reports: “After years of being banned, Facebook will now be allowed in China — sort of. The company has obtained a license to open an office in China, which is a major breakthrough considering the social media network is still censored for most residents. The office will be a $30 million subsidiary called Facebook Technology (Hangzhou), located in the city Hangzhou, which is also the headquarters of Alibaba.”
Home Featured Top Slider Facebook opens a subsidiary in China, a breakthrough for the banned social...