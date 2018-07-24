Deadline Hollywood reports: “Almost two years after Fox took Netflix to court for poaching two executives still under contract, the streaming service and the still Rupert Murdoch owned studio have a trial date for next year. This is just the latest turn in a case that has been full of twists and a number of steps back for Fox’s efforts to demand the enforceability of employment agreements in California.”
Home Featured Top Slider Fox Battle With Netflix Over Executive Poaching Gets Summer 2019 Trial Date