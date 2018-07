Gamesindustry.biz reports: “With concerns about children’s content consumption ever at the front of parents’ minds, a new company called Tankee is offering one possible solution. The Austin-based company has launched its namesake platform, Tankee, as a kid-friendly gaming video network targeted toward ages 6-12. Tankee will feature age-appropriate gaming videos for titles such as Minecraft, Roblox, Rocket League, and others.”

Read more