Deadline Hollywood reports: “Univision is announcing layoffs this morning, the next major step in the Hispanic media giant’s complete makeover. Numbers are not specified in the company-wide memo, but a source close to the company tells Deadline 6% of jobs will be eliminated. Before the reductions, the company had a workforce of about 4,000 people, meaning the ranks of the departed will number about 250.”
Home Featured Top Slider Univision Lays Off 6% Of Staff As It Plots New Back-To-Basics Course