The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Apple has become the world’s first publicly traded company to be valued at $1 trillion. The milestone marks the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined society since two mavericks named Steve — Jobs and Wozniak — started the company 42 years ago. Apple shares rose 2.7 percent to an all-time high of $207.05 around midday. They’re up 22 percent so far this year.”

