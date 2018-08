Variety reports: “Comcast and Amazon reached a deal to bring Prime Video to the cable company’s Xfinity X1 service — the first time Amazon’s premium streaming-video service will be available on a U.S. pay-TV service. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. The pact also makes Comcast to only pay-TV operator in the U.S. to offer Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube integrated into a set-top box environment.”

Read more