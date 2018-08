Variety reports: “Dish Network says the removal of Univision Communications’ TV networks — from both its satellite and over-the-top Sling TV services — might be for good. On June 30, after Dish and Univision failed to come to terms on a contract renewal, more than 60 Univision-owned stations and cable channels including UniMás and Galavision went dark on Dish’s pay-TV platforms.”

Read more