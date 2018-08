Variety reports: “Stingray Digital Group, a Canadian music and video content provider, announced an unsolicited offer to acquire rival Music Choice for $120 million. Stingray said it has presented its bid to Music Choice’s management and has reached out to each of the company’s owners, which include: Comcast, Charter Communications, Cox Communications, Sony Corp. of America, AT&T’s WarnerMedia (the former Time Warner), EMI Music Publishing, Arris and Microsoft.”

Read more