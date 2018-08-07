Variety reports: “The acquisition of Scripps Networks has boosted revenue and operating income at Discovery Inc., the New York media company specializing in unscripted TV series. But costs associated with the transaction continue to weigh on the company’s bottom line. The owner of Discovery Channel, Food Network and HGTV said Tuesday that second-quarter profit fell 42% owing to higher restructuring charges and other costs associated with the Scripps purchase.”
Discovery Q2 Profit Tumbles on Scripps Merger Costs